Kalsoume Sinare, Others Nominated For 3G Awards

Kalsoume Sinare

The 13th edition of the annual 3G Awards and Celebrity Bash, which is scheduled to take place in New York (NY), has nominated a number of Ghanaian artistes and actresses, including seasoned actress Kalsoume Sinare.

The nominees for this year’s event were revealed in April at ceremony which attracted a number of movie and music industry stakeholders.

The Akumaa Mama Zimbi Foundation, Nyansa Boakwa of Happy FM, Empress Gifty Osei, ACP Kofi Sarpong, Ofori Amponsah, Prophet Kpegah Tamakloe, Lord Kenya, Aburi Gardens Restaurant, VA, Doris Boaduwaa, and the Black Queens, among others have been nominated for various categories.

The event is set for Saturday, October 5, 2024, at the Ukrainian Youth Center, 301 Palisade Avenue, Yonkers, NY.

The awards scheme acknowledges the sacrifice and passion of unsung heroes from Ghana, Africa, and worldwide communities.

3G is initials for God, Global & Giving (Triple G, 3Gs) and the maiden event was launched in 2009, a year after releasing the 3G Magazine.

Kalsoume Sinare, one of Ghana’s celebrated actresses, has appeared in over 100 movies, captivating viewers with her compelling performances across a variety of roles.

Previous winners of the award included the three-time Hall of Famer Lynne Carter, the first African American woman to judge boxing; Kennedy Agyapong; Hollywood actor Abraham Attah; boxing legend Azumah Nelson; Rev. Osei Kofi; Ibrahim Sunday; former Black Stars coach Kwesi Appiah; former Black Stars captain Asamoah Gyan; Ruth-Hassell Thompson; Deloris Frimpong Manso, aka Delay; Captain Smart, and numerous others.