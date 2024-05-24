KATH Gets 3 Dialysis Machines

The dialysis machines

HEALTHCARE DELIVERY at the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital (KATH), especially treatments that require the use of dialysis machines, is set to improve.

This encouraging news has been made possible following the decision of the hospital’s management to purchase three brand new dialysis machines for immediate use.

Managing Director of Nivaansh MediQas Ghana Ltd, Vishal Kaul, presented the new equipment and some medical consumables to the KATH Dialysis Unit on Tuesday.

As part of the purchasing agreement, KATH staff would be properly trained by the supplier, Nivaansh MediQas Ghana Ltd, to handle the machines to ensure their longevity.

Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of KATH, Prof. Otchere Addai-Mensah, expressed delight about the arrival of the new dialysis machines, noting that they would help improve healthcare delivery.

“KATH is grateful to you for delivering these new machines and for you to commit to train and equip our in-house staff with the necessary skill to properly handle the equipment.

“This shows your care for human lives and we believe we can work together to retool the Dialysis Unit to appropriate levels,” he said, adding, “Healthcare will improve here.”

The Head of the KATH Dialysis Unit, Kwadwo Tuffour Ampem Gyekye, said until now, his outfit was using just two dialysis machines to treat several patients.

“I am a happy man today because my unit has been making do with the existing two machines despite the large numbers we have had to attend to,” he disclosed.

Agyemang Duah from the KATH Biomedical Department thanked the KATH CEO and management “for buying the dialysis machines to attend to pressing and urgent cases.”

Vishal Kaul said, “The equipment comes with a two-year warranty, and would also be serviced and monitored by my outfit to last long.

“As a goodwill measure to the CEO and KATH, my team will be doing in-house training for the specialists and technicians so that they can handle the equipment very well.”

FROM I.F. Joe Awuah Jnr., Kumasi