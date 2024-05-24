Pick Female Running Mate – Group to Bawumia

Asantewaa C. Faustina addressing the media

The Blue Queens, an all female group of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) has called for the party’s flagbearer, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, to consider a woman as his running mate in the upcoming 2024 general election to ensure a resounding victory.

The group, seeking women empowerment in the Ashanti Region, believes that the amalgamation of a female with a solid Christian background and a Muslim, (Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia) will result in a formidable team for the party’s victory.

Speaking at a press briefing in Kumasi recently, secretary to the group, Asantewaa C. Faustina, reiterated that the party needs a woman with a strong politico-Christian background who resonates with both the orthodox and charismatic churches.

According to her, the Blue Queens were 100% ready to support any female with strong Christian background who would be considered as a running mate to Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia.

Madam Asantewaa stated the need for gender balance, adding that male-female partnership would be a multiplier effect that would catapult the NPP to victory.

She continued, “From the beginning of creation, God created Adam and Eve (man and woman). He instructed them to give birth and multiply the earth and in the story of Noah and the Ark, God instructed Noah to select a male a female of every creature to the Ark. The intent was to ensure that they multiply their descendants after the flood.”

She thus opined that it was abundantly clear and prudent that wherever there is male-female partnership, there is a potential multiplier effect.

“Ghana in our current post Covid-19, Russia-Ukraine war economic recovery trajectory, does not need a running mate with swag or flex, but rather, a persona with a multiplier effect. Based on this we believe that the best avenue the New Patriotic Party (NPP) can explore in our quest to break the 8 is to make a woman a running mate,” she explained.

Meanwhile, in an interview with DAILY GUIDE, Madam Asantewaa, an ardent supporter and a card-bearing member of the NPP stated that it was the group’s responsibility to seek what is best for the party to enable it (NPP), win the upcoming elections convincingly.

FROM David Afum, Kumasi