Korle Bu, Others Get Incubators, Phototherapy Machines

Kendrick Yehowada (3rd right) presenting one of the incubators to Dr. Ahmed Andrew Mensah (left)

The Korle Bu Teaching Hospital (KBTH) has taken delivery of four incubators and phototherapy devices curtsey Twelliun Foundation Ghana, the philanthropic arm of Twellium Industrial Company Ltd (TICL).

The Foundation, in partnership with the Ghana Medical Association (GMA), also donated similar medical equipment to selected health centres nationwide.

The other beneficiary health facilities include the Dominase SDA Hospital and the Bekwai Municipal Hospital, both in the Ashanti Region, received an incubator and a phototherapy machine respectively.

The Effia Nkwanta Regional Hospital in the Western Region received an incubator whereas the Hohoe District Hospital in the Volta Region took delivery of an incubator to help safeguard the lives of newborns in the region.

Up north, the Tamale West Hospital took delivery of a phototherapy device while in the middle belt, the Sunyani Municipal Hospital and the Ewim Polyclinic in the Central Region both welcomed the arrival of a phototherapy device each.

Back in the capital, the Ga West District Hospital in Amasaman received an incubator.

The donations form part of the Foundation’s efforts in curbing neonatal deaths among newborn babies in the country.

Marketing Manager for Twellium Industries, Ali Ajami, highlighted the company’s goal to have a bigger impact on Ghanaians saying, “through our Changing Lives campaign, our goal is to improve the lives of more Ghanaians especially those with funding challenges.”

“We remain committed to this partnership and encourage Ghanaians to continue patronizing our products, knowing that a portion of their purchase supports this vital cause”, he added.

Chairman of GMA,Dr. Ahmed Andrew Mensah, Greater Accra, conveyed the Association’s gratitude to the company for providing the incubators and phototherapy machines.

He said the equipment would go a long way in augmenting the efforts of the hardworking practitioners in saving the lives of newborns.

In a related development, the Twellium Industrial Company Ltd. under its Changing Lives campaign banner, also paid the cedi equivalent of $7000, being the bill of Rhoda Akorfa Senyegbe who was diagnosed of a large left atrial myxoma and referred to the National Cardiothoracic Centre for surgical excision of the myxoma to contain the patient’s palpitations and frequent fatigue.

In an interview with journalists after the donation, Special Projects Manager for TICL, Kendrick Yehowada, said beyond the purchase and donation of phototherapy and incubator devices, the Twellium Foundation, as part of its corporate social responsibility, had also supported various people to undergo surgeries.

The company, he added, has over the years, also supported health institutions with infrastructure, recalling that in July 2022, the company constructed a canteen, a drainage system and a fence wall at the Kaneshie Polyclinic as part of its efforts to support health care delivery.

BY Nii Adjei Mensahfio