Road Crash Kills 3

The accident scene

A ROAD accident is reported to have claimed the lives of three people on the Offinso to Anyinasusu road in the Ashanti Region.

The bloody crash happened when a Yutong bus clashed head on with a Rhino vehicle, which was fully loaded with mangoes on Tuesday.

Eyewitness reports indicated that the two vehicles were coming from opposite directions around 11pm on Tuesday.

According to them, the driver of the Yutong bus did a wrong overtaking on a section of the road and crashed his car into the Rhino vehicle.

“The Yutong bus driver did a wrong overtaking and veered into the opposite lane and that led to the head on crash”, an eyewitness disclosed.

Another eyewitness said, “three people, who were in the Rhino bus, died on the spot and several others also sustained serious injuries”.

According to other reports, the police and other good samaritans rushed to the scene on time to rescue passengers who were trapped.

Meanwhile, the remains of the victims have been deposited in a mortuary for preservation and autopsy as investigation into the accident is ongoing.

FROM I.F. Joe Awuah Jnr., Kumasi