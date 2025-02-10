Kane Double Sends Bayern Nine Points Clear

Harry Kane delivered again, scoring two penalties as Bayern Munich cruised past Werder Bremen to extend their Bundesliga lead to nine points.

The England striker, now with 21 league goals this season, opened the scoring 11 minutes into the second half after his shot struck Anthony Jung’s hand. Leroy Sané soon doubled Bayern’s lead, finishing off a slick team move.

Kane sealed the win deep into stoppage time, converting another penalty after Jung brought down Jamal Musiala. It was his 28th goal in 28 games across all competitions this season.

Bayern dominated from start to finish, enjoying 75% possession and preventing Bremen from registering a single shot on target. They now sit comfortably ahead of Bayer Leverkusen, who have a game in hand.

Next up: a crucial Champions League play-off clash against Celtic on Wednesday.

By Wletsu Ransford