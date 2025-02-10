MTN FA Cup Round Of 16 Draw Set For February 11

The draw for the Round of 16 of the MTN FA Cup will take place on tomorrow, February 11, 2025, at 11 a.m. at the GFA Secretariat.

Sixteen teams, including Premier League giants Asante Kotoko, Hearts of Oak, and 2016 champions Bechem United, are eager to learn their next opponents.

Joining them are two-time winners Medeama SC, 2011 champions FC Nania, Young Apostles, Bibiani Gold Stars, and Berekum Chelsea. Division One sides Golden Kick, Sekondi Eleven Wise, True Democracy, Techiman Liberty Youth, Northern City, and Attram De Visser are also in the mix, hoping to make history.

With top clubs and ambitious underdogs in contention, the road to the trophy promises excitement and surprises.

Fans eagerly await the next chapter of Ghana’s prestigious cup competition to whether there will be an early clash of titans or a dream run from an underdog.

By Wletsu Ransford