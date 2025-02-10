Anthony Davis Shines in Mavs Debut, Exits Early with Injury

Anthony Davis made an immediate impact in his Dallas Mavericks debut, delivering 26 points, 16 rebounds, seven assists, and three blocks in a 116-105 win over the Houston Rockets.

However, his night was cut short in the third quarter due to a lower-body injury.

Davis later reassured fans, describing it as a minor groin/quad spasm and insisting it was “nothing serious.”

The game marked his first appearance for Dallas Mavericks.

Despite the scare, Davis remains confident he didn’t suffer a setback in his recovery from a previous abdominal injury.

The Mavericks, now eyeing their next game against the Sacramento Kings, will monitor his condition closely.

With Davis showcasing his dominance early, Dallas hopes their new star remains healthy as they push for playoff contention.

By Wletsu Ransford