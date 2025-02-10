Meningitis Kills 14 In Upper West

The Upper West Region has reported a total of 78 suspected meningitis cases resulting in 14 deaths.

Seven districts in the Upper West Region have since recorded 78 suspected cases.

Dr. Damien Punguyire, the Upper West Regional Health Director, in an interview with DGN Online, urged the public to seek medical attention promptly at health facilities when feeling unwell.

Dr. Punguyire disclosed that so far 11 patients are on admission at various hospitals in the region and are in stable condition.

He attributed the rising number of cases to misdiagnoses and delays in obtaining appropriate treatment.

According to him, they noticed that some of the patients did not have active health insurance cards and for that matter, the Director General of the Ghana Health Service (GHS) has authorized free treatment for suspected cases.

He advised the general public to drink enough water, avoid overcrowded areas, and the usage of noise marks.

Meanwhile, a National Rapid Response Team has since been dispatched to the Upper West region to support the regional team in managing the situation.

FROM Eric Kombat