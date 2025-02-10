Akufo-Addo Mourns Namibia’s Founding President

Former President Nana Akufo-Addo has expressed deep sorrow over the passing of Namibia’s founding President, Sam Nujoma, who died on Saturday night at the age of 95.

Mr. Nujoma had been hospitalized in Windhoek after a brief illness prior to his passing.

In a social media post, former President Akufo-Addo hailed Nujoma as a hero of African liberation, praising his leadership in the fight for independence and his role in laying the foundation for a secure, prosperous, and democratic Namibia.

He stated, “I am deeply saddened by the death of H.E. Dr. Sam Nujoma, Founding President of the Republic of Namibia and one of the heroes of African liberation.”

Mr. Akufo-Addo emphasised that Nujoma’s life would continue to be celebrated for his heroic leadership of the Namibian people, not only in the struggle for independence from colonial rule but also in establishing the groundwork for a secure, prosperous, and democratic nation. He added, “I join the many Africans and others around the world in conveying my condolences to President Nangolo Mbumba and the people of Namibia, his widow, children, and the leadership of his SWAPO party.”

Sam Nujoma, the fiery freedom fighter who led Namibia to independence from apartheid South Africa in 1990 and served as its first president for 15 years, died at the age of 95.

Many Namibians credited Nujoma’s leadership for the process of national healing and reconciliation after the deep divisions caused by the independence war and South Africa’s policies of dividing the country into ethnically based regional governments, with separate education and healthcare for each race.

By Prince Fiifi Yorke