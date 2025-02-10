Asantehemaa Clocks 8 Years on Golden Stool

Asantehemaa Marks Eight Years on the Golden Stool

The Asantehemaa, Nana Konadu Yiadom III, has marked her eighth year as the Queen Mother of the Ashanti Kingdom, a milestone celebrated with reverence and traditional festivities at Manhyia.

Nana Konadu Yiadom III ascended to the revered position of Asantehemaa on February 6, 2017, following the passing of her predecessor. Over the past eight years, she has played a crucial role in preserving Ashanti traditions, promoting women’s empowerment, and supporting community development initiatives.

Her reign has been characterized by a strong commitment to education, healthcare, and cultural preservation. Under her leadership, several initiatives have been launched to improve the welfare of women and children across the Ashanti Region.

As part of the anniversary celebrations, traditional rites and thanksgiving services were held at the Manhyia Palace on February 6, 2025, with dignitaries, chiefs, and citizens of the Ashanti Kingdom paying homage to the Queen Mother.

In attendance at the colorful event was the Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, who sat in state alongside the Asantehemaa, who was elegantly dressed in white cloth.

Also present at the celebration were Asante queen mothers from various paramountcies, including, Nana Yaa Asantewaa II, Ejisuhemaa; Nana Nyarko Aboraa Sika III, Manso Nkwantahemaa; Nana Adwoa Afranewaa III, Offinsohemaa; and Nana Agyeiwaa Paamu, Tepahemaa

The rest are Nana Darkowaa Ampem Kyerewaa II, Yamfohemaa; Nana Yaa Mmua Brayie II, Kenyase Number 1 Hemaa; Nana Acheamponmaa Ntansa Yiadom II, Agonahemaa; Nana Konama Danpon III, Mpasaasohemaa; and Nana Adwoa Po Dwamena, Bechemhemaa.

The Asantehemaa remains a key figure in the Ashanti Kingdom, serving as a close advisor to Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, the Asantehene.

Her influence extends beyond the Ashanti Region, as she continues to champion the role of women in leadership and community development.

The people of Ashanti and beyond join in celebrating Nana Konadu Yiadom III’s eight years on the Golden Stool, wishing her continued strength and wisdom in guiding the kingdom.

Meanwhile, the Asante Mamponghemaa, Nana Agyakoma Difie II, has also attained 25 years on the throne, a milestone marked with a thanksgiving service at Asante Mampong.

The event was attended by top NDC member Kwame Awuah Darko, business mogul Osei Kwame Despite, traditional leaders, and scores of people from different backgrounds.

FROM I.F. Joe Awuah, Kumasi