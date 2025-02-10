All Set For Ramadan Fasting

The 31st National Ramadan Conference has set February 28, 2025 as the first day for the watching out for the Ramadan crescent.

This came to light during the just-ended conference held on the heels of the commencement of the Ramadan fasting by members of the Islamic faith.

This year’s conference was held in Accra on February 8 at the Kanda National Mosque during which a sub-committee of the gathering was bestowed with the task of coordinating the sighting of the moon under the leadership of Alhaji Yussif Alhassan.

Part of the communique issued at the end of the meeting reads “the first day for the sighting of the moon shall start on Friday, the 28th day of February 2025 when Sha’ban shall be 29 days. If sighted, Saturday, the 1st day of March shall be the first day of Ramadan. If not sighted, the 1st March shall be the 30th day of Sha’ban, then Sunday, the 2nd day of March shall automatically be the first day of Ramadan-2025.”

They used the opportunity to congratulate President John Mahama for his election victory, adding “may your presidency be marked by wisdom, justice and prosperity for the welfare of Ghanaians.”

Continuing, the conference said “it is our hope that your administration will enhance anti-corruption measures across all sectors in Ghana for the practical demonstration of the reset agenda for Ghana.”

Even as the conferees thanked the President for his assurance to increase the number of holidays for Muslims, they turned their attention to the gay issue when they stated, “conference requests government to as a matter of urgency sign the LBTQI + bill into law.”

On Hajj, they said “conference commends the government for the swift response to the cry of Ghanaian Muslims in connection with the skyrocketing Hajj fares.”

Delegates finally resolved that the National Chief Imam or representative should announce the commencement of the Ramadan fasting on national television.

By A.R. Gomda