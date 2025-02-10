Nurse, 3 Kids Burnt To Death

A NURSE at the Kumasi South Hospital and her three children have perished after fire gutted their home at Gyinyaase in the Asokwa Municipality of the Ashanti Region.

The charred remains of Linda Agyemang, 35, and her three children, two boys and a girl aged 14, 10 and 4 respectively have been transported to the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital (KATH) for preservation.

Residents say the family was trapped inside their three-bedroom apartment in the early hours of Saturday, February 8, 2025 at about 4:00am when the inferno started.

Despite desperate rescue attempts by neighbours and passers-by, the intensity of the flames went high when a gas cylinder exploded, trapping the four in the room.

The residents expressed their devastation and sadness at the loss of lives.

Meanwhile, three other occupants of the house were rescued and are currently receiving treatment at Kumasi South Hospital.

Ashanti Regional Public Relations Officer (PRO) for the Ghana National Fire Service, DO II Peter Addai, confirming the incident, disclosed that authorities have launched an investigation to determine the cause of the fire.

The fire broke out in the early hours of Saturday, leaving residents in shock. Firefighters arrived after being alerted, and managed to extinguish the blaze, but the victims were found burnt.

From David Afum, Kumasi