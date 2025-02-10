Mahama’s Discontinuation Of Cases Undermines Corruption Fight – Manasseh

Investigative journalist Manasseh Awuni Azure has articulated his discomfort over President Mahama’s mass discontinuation of the cases involving the previous administration.

He cautioned that this decision establishes a precedent, that undermines Ghana’s anti-corruption efforts and potentially paves the way for further corrupt practices.

“For a president vowing to reset Ghana and prosecute government officials who have stolen or caused money to be stolen from the public purse, the mass clearance is a wrong start. It’s a dangerous precedent,” Azure intimated.

He asserted that by halting the prosecutions the government is practically shielding the perpetrators who otherwise should be on trial.

He further stated that this move sends a message to other politicians who may face prosecutions in the future.

“What President Mahama is telling the NPP officials his administration will charge is very simple: if you are charged, drag the case as long as you can, and if your party comes into office, the court process will be truncated, and you will be set free,” he explained.

According to him, justice should be based on the law, not on what’s politically convenient. The courts should carefully examine the evidence and decide who’s guilty or innocent.

He also highlighted that Ghanaians have the right to transparency in how the country is governed, ensuring that leaders act in the public interest, not just their own.

By Vera Owusu Sarpong