Tourism Minister Endorses Ghana-Norway Cultural Exchange

Dzifa Gomashie

Minister of Tourism, Culture and Creative Arts, Abla Dzifa Gomashie, has endorsed the Ghana-Norway Cultural Exchange, which is being hosted by Infinity Events in partnership with the National Folklore Board.

The Ghana-Norway Cultural Project is an endeavour that epitomises the spirit of cultural exchange and understanding, the minister said during the event’s introduction.

“This project demonstrates how culture can unite people from different countries, communities, and generations. We are establishing a platform for reciprocal learning, development, and cooperation by bringing together academics, artists, and performers from Ghana and Norway,” she said.

The minister added that the Ghana-Norway Cultural Project is not just a showcase of artistic and cultural expressions but a platform for breaking down barriers, dispelling misconceptions, and creating opportunities for dialogue.

She firmly believes that this initiative will contribute significantly to Ghana’s creative arts economy, stressing, “It will provide our artists and cultural practitioners with new opportunities to thrive, expand their reach, and showcase their talents to the world.”

President of the International Theatre Institute (ITI) in Ghana, Dr. Akosua Abdallah, acknowledged the deep cultural richness between Ghana and Norway, despite their differing histories and traditions.

“Our shared values of artistic expression, cultural preservation, and innovation create a natural bond between our two nations,” she stated.

The project is designed as a two-part initiative, with distinct components in Ghana and Norway.

In Ghana, the project will feature cultural exhibitions and performances showcasing Ghanaian and Norwegian artistic expressions through visual arts, theatre, and music. Workshops, masterclasses, and knowledge-sharing sessions between cultural practitioners from both nations are also planned.

In Norway, the project will showcase Ghanaian culture through a traveling exhibition and performance series, highlighting Ghanaian traditions, storytelling, art, and more. A residency programme for artists will provide exchange opportunities for Ghanaian and Norwegian creatives to collaborate on projects.

Dr. Abdallah emphasised that this initiative will not be a one-time exchange but rather the foundation of a lasting partnership that will continue to evolve, with plans for annual or biannual events.

The Executive Director of the National Folklore Board, Bernice Ann Deh said the programme is part of the Board’s efforts to create international platforms for Ghanaian artists and cultural practitioners. In 2024, the Board launched a similar exchange programme with an organisation in Switzerland, which showcased Ghanaian highlife and dance performances in Switzerland.

BY Prince Fiifi Yorke