Kanye West Joins Fight Against Police Brutality In Nigeria

Kanye West

Kanye West has added his voice to the protest against police brutality in Nigeria.

In a tweet on Monday, the fashion mogul urged Nigerian authorities to listen to the people.

“I stand with my Nigerian brothers and sisters to end police brutality, the government must answer to the people’s cries #EndPoliceBrutalityinNigeria”, he tweeted.

The campaign against the notorious Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) has attracted global sympathies.

Organisations, including Black Lives Matter, and several international celebrities have shown solidarity with Nigerians, according to Daily Post Nigeria.

The police have announced scrapping of the unit but protesters insist their demands have not been met.

They want a thorough investigation and prosecution of all officers found culpable of murders and assaults.

Meanwhile, the ongoing protests have left at least six people dead, scores wounded and some in critical condition.