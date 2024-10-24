Kanye West’s mother-in-law, Alexandra Censori, has called for privacy following viral claims that the rapper allegedly expressed a desire to engage in sexual activities with her in the presence of her daughter, Bianca Censori.

The allegations emerged amidst reports that Kanye and Bianca are heading for divorce, less than two years afwestter their December 2022 wedding.

The allegations stem from a lawsuit filed by Kanye’s former assistant, Lauren Pisciotta, who accused the rapper of inappropriate behavior, including the disturbing claim involving Alexandra.

When approached by the Daily Mail in Melbourne, Australia, Alexandra declined to comment on the rumors, stating that she “wouldn’t be drawn into the latest claims.” She also requested privacy during this period.

The controversy comes as Kanye and Bianca’s relationship faces increased public scrutiny, with reports suggesting their marriage may be on the rocks.