Keta Chiefs Hail Bawumia’s High Moral Values

In a heartwarming display of admiration, traditional rulers in Keta, Volta Region, have lavished praise on the Vice President and Presidential Candidate of the NPP, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, for his exemplary moral principles.

The Chiefs, welcoming Bawumia to the Keta Constituency, applauded his unwavering commitment to values of integrity, honesty, and hard work, which they noted, resonate deeply with their Anlo customs.

Togbui Acolatse V, Dufia of Kedzi, who spoke on behalf of the Chiefs, expressed their shared values with Dr. Bawumia.

“We know the values that you espouse and that you strongly uphold… These are our values here in Anlo… We share a common value.”

This endorsement is particularly significant, given the importance of cultural heritage in Ghanaian society.

The Chiefs also commended Dr. Bawumia’s policies, eagerly anticipating their positive impact on Ghanaian lives.

Their praise was echoed in a prayer for God’s protection and success, enabling Dr. Bawumia to continue his good work.

“We know this moral authority that you stand for will propel you exponentially to a formal authority,” they affirmed.

-BY Daniel Bampoe