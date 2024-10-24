Keta Chiefs Endorse Bawumia’s Transformational Vision For Ghana

Traditional rulers in Keta, Volta Region, have given a resounding thumbs-up to Vice President and Presidential Candidate of the NPP, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia’s, bold policies for Ghana.

The Chiefs, who welcomed Dr. Bawumia to the Keta Constituency, praised his impact as Vice President and his vision for the country’s future.

Togbui Acolatse V, Dufia of Kedzi, spoke on behalf of the Chiefs, expressing their excitement about Dr. Bawumia’s “bold solutions” for Ghana’s development.

“We have been following keenly all your exploits and your message… We know what you have done and continue to do. We believe God will continue to bless you,” he said.

The Chiefs acknowledged Dr. Bawumia’s innovative ideas, which have benefited everyone, including themselves.

They commended his high moral values of integrity, honesty, and hard work, praying for his success in the upcoming presidential election.

This endorsement is not an isolated incident.

Previously, the chiefs and people of the Nchumuru and Nawuri Traditional Areas in the Kpandai District have also urged Dr. Bawumia to market his vision and policies to Ghanaians, acknowledging his contribution to transformational initiatives such as the Free Senior High School and Agenda 111 hospitals.

Dr. Bawumia’s “bold solutions” policy and digitalization initiatives have resonated with various groups, including over 6,000 individuals who previously supported Alan Kwadwo Kyerematen and have now rejoined the NPP to vote for Dr. Bawumia.

-BY Daniel Bampoe