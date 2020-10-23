KATH Staff Flat Nears Completion

CONSTRUCTION WORKS on a modern staff flats project at the KomfoAnokye Teaching Hospital (KATH) in Kumasi is nearing completion.

The Houseman’s flat project, estimated to cost GHC4.7 million and situtated at Bantama KATH Staff Quarters consists of 47 flats.

Dr. OhenebaOwusu-Danso, the KATH Chief Executive Officer (CEO), made the disclosure during the KATH Mid-Year Performance Review Conference.

The KATH CEO said “I am hopeful that it will be ready for use next week by the new batch of House Officers, who are set to start their housemanship.”

The conference, attended by heads of the various units and departments at KATH, was used to assess the hospital’s performance and discussed possible ways of improving the performance.

Dr. OhenebaDanso said KATH has successfully completed the construction of a new 24-hour pharmacy to help in the healthcare delivery of the hospital.

“I must indicate that the prices of both medicines and non-medical items at the new 24-hour pharmacy are relatively cheap as compared to the open market.”

Dr. OhenebaDanso said the KATH pharmacy has helped to ease the burden of relatives of patients who previously had to travel long distances to buy medicine for their sick ones.

FROM I.F. Joe Awuah Jnr., Kumasi