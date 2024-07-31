Keche, Others To Dazzle Fans At ‘Live Konnect’

Keche

COME this Saturday, August 3, renowned music group Keche and female artiste, Adina will perform at the much awaited musical event dubbed ‘Live Konnect’ scheduled to take place at the Soho, Marina Mall in Accra.

According to the organisers, preparations are far advanced to make the event which is expected to attract thousands of music lovers from all walks of life a memorable one.

Ghanaian disc jockey (DJ), Terry Amoah Arthur, popularly known as DJ Shiwaawa has been invited to perform alongside Keche, Adina and other acts at the event.

As the countdown begins for the spectacular show, all eyes are on Keche and Adina who have something unique in them when it comes to stage performance.

‘Live Konnect’ serves as a platform that unites celebrities to perform with a live band, providing thrilling entertainment, networking opportunities, and an unforgettable experience for patrons.

It stands as the closest and most intimate event for fans to connect with their favourite celebrities.

The event, which will be streamed live on all social platforms, promises to be an unforgettable and exciting experience that invited guests cannot afford to miss.

It is carefully designed to deliver a night of real and ultimate entertainment experience which will be appreciated by everyone who attends.

Initiated by the talented Ghanaian disc jockey, DJ Mensah, the event aims to consistently celebrate Ghanaian stars on a monthly basis.

The organisers have promised music fans who will be attending the event, true value for their money, adding that it’s going to be a night of electrifying performances from all the artistes.

Music lovers are encouraged to purchase tickets or make table reservations for the event by dialing *714*11*15.

Artistes such as Sefa, Cina Soul, Mr. Drew, DatBeatGod, Kwabena Kwabena, Gambo, KiDi, Black Sherif, Kofi Jamar, N Loso, LJ, Untouchable Band, among others, have all graced the Live Konnect stage with their performances.

By George Clifford Owusu