Keep Supporting Kotoko… Kufuor Tells Fans

Ex-President John Kufuor

Ex-President John Kufuor has called on the rank and file of the Asante Kotoko Football Club to remain resolute with their support.

He admitted the Porcupine Warriors’ dwindling fortunes in recent years, and has, as a result, called on its teeming fans to offer unflinching support to the once feared side.

And to the statesman, that is one of the surest ways to restore the team’s lost shine.

The former president has expressed strong belief in the club’s new structure, which has Kwame Kyei as leader of the board and Nana Yaw Amponsah as it CEO to restore the club’s fortunes.

He pointed out that it will take unparallel support and patience from the fans to place the team among the continent’s football elites.

“The supporters of the club should be patient with the board of directors to help them build a team that can compete well to the extent of achieving another Africa glory,” he told Kumasi-based Opemsuo FM.

The former Kotoko director added, “We have gone past the nostalgic moments and Kotoko is not that Kotoko we used to know, that is why Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, through his unparalleled wisdom, has selected people with prerequisite skills to revive the club, and that will need unflinching support from the rank and file of the club.”

Kotoko have struggled in recent times, winning their last domestic league title in 2014.

By Kofi Owusu Aduonum