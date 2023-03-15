Kejetia Market In Flames

Fire has gutted parts of the new Kejetia Market in Kumasi in the Ashanti Region, DGN Online can report.

The ferocious fire reportedly sparked at about 4:30 pm on Wednesday, March 15, spreading to the other parts of the market.

However, the cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained.

Personnel of the Ghana National Fire Service are currently battling to put out the raging fire.

Unfortunately full ressponse from the Ghana Fire Service was being impeded as a result of their inability to get full access routes to the market as some place had been taken over by trading sheds.

According to the fire fighters, Three fire tenders have been deployed to the scene to bring the situation under control and put off the raging fire.

This comes barely a week after some parts of the market got flooded after a heavy downpour.

By Vincent Kubi