Kejetia Phase Two Materials Ready

THE KUMASI Kejetia Central Market Project Phase Two, which kick-started few months ago, looks set to be completed on time as materials needed to construct the modern and spacious market are ready at the construction site.

The Kumasi Metropolitan Chief Executive (MCE), Osei Assibey-Antwi, who disclosed this, said the materials arrived safely in the country recently.

According to him, the contractors, engaged by government for the project, are also working assiduously in order to meet the deadline.

The KMA boss revealed that the contractors even worked during the lockdown period and that this underscored their determination to complete the project.

“They are determined to complete the project on the stipulated time, and I am highly impressed so far,” Mr. Osei-Assibey told DAILY GUIDE.

He said for the fact that the lockdown period could not delay construction works, speaks volumes about the seriousness of the contractors.

He was optimistic that the contractors would keep to the pace of work and deliver quality project for the country.

The first phase of the Kumasi Kejetia Central Market Project has been completed and opened to traders, who are making brisk business there.

The phase two of the project is currently underway after President Akufo-Addo and the Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, cut sod for works to start.

FROM I.F. Joe Awuah Jnr., Kumasi