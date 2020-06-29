Stonebwoy’s Skills Training Workshop Calls For Applications

Stonebwoy

The Livingstone Foundation (TLF), a charity organisation founded by dancehall artiste Stonebwoy, is calling on all individuals who have been affected by the Covid-19 pandemic and those who want to learn skills to become entrepreneurs to apply for its free skills training workshop for individuals.

Dubbed ‘Bhim Skills’, the programme would cover the area of small-scale farming activities, entrepreneurial development training, food and agro-food processing, fashion accessories production, production of household cleaning products, natural cosmetics production and fashion designing.

The training would also create an overall knowledgeable entrepreneur who can work independently without constant help and supervision from others.

In addition to learning how to complete new tasks and take on more responsibilities, the professional employed trainers or coaches would also guide employees or entrepreneurs to learn advanced techniques to help them complete everyday tasks more efficiently.

The ‘Bhim Skills’ training programme would also allow less-endowed people to strengthen those skills they are vulnerable to and also increase the self-employment rate.

The Covid-19 pandemic led to companies across the globe temporarily downsizing operations and also making employees work from home. Amidst this, several jobs have been lost in companies that were struggling to spruce up revenues or had to completely suspend business in sectors like hospitality, aviation and travel/tourism.

The unemployment rate in Ghana is expected to reach 7.60 per cent by the end of 2020, according to Trading Economics.

In the long term, the Ghana unemployment rate is projected to trend around 8.40 per cent in 2021 and 9.00 per cent in 2022, according to econometric models.