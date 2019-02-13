Ken Agyapong Guilty Of Contempt



Kennedy Agyapong

THE PRIVILEGES Committee of Parliament has found Member of Parliament for Assin Central, Kennedy Agyapong, guilty of contempt for making disparaging comments against Parliament.

Chaired by First Deputy Speaker of Parliament, Joe Osei-Owusu, the Committee in a report observed that it “concluded the matter in the light of the totality of the evidence gathered, and, in accordance with the provisions of the Constitution, the Standing Orders and other relevant enactments.

According to the Committee, it also “concluded that the Hon. Member for Assin Central Constituency, Mr. Ken OheneAgyapong is, indeed, in contempt of Parliament for the remarks he made that ‘Parliament is cheap’ and ‘Parliament is useless’.”

The Committee has recommended that the Parliament adopts the report and “sanction Hon. Ken OheneAgyapong by suspending him for the rest of this Session or reprimand him.”

Mr. Agyapong’s alleged insult was reported to the House by Minority Chief Whip Alhaji Muntaka Mubarak, and the Speaker subsequently referred the matter to the Privileges Committee.

NDC Member of Parliament for Asawase, Alhaji Muntaka, said Mr. Agyapong had stated in audio and video tapes he provided to the Committee that “if this House were not useless, they would not have the likes of Mr. Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu as its leader.”

BY Melvin Tarlue