Ken Agyapong, Hopeson, Face NPP Disciplinary Committee

Kennedy Agyapong

The ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) has taken the decision to summon Kennedy Ohene Agyapong, an aspiring Presidential candidate of the party, before its Disciplinary Committee.

This move comes in line with the constitutional provisions of the party and is aimed at addressing alleged violations of party rules and potential misconduct.

A statement signed by Justin Kodua Frimpong, General Secretary of the Party, highlighted that Mr. Agyapong and several other individuals, including Raphael Patrick Sarfo, Ashanti Regional Youth Organiser, Charles Dokyi Yaw-Addo, Musa Sulemana, and Hopeson Yaovi Adorye, Alan Kyerematen Campaign Operation Coordinator has been referred to the Party’s Disciplinary Committee.

The decision was made after reviewing video and photographic evidence suggesting potential violations of Article 3(5)(A)(1)(2)(3) and (4) of the NPP Constitution, as well as potential misconduct under Article 4(7).

The summons of Mr. Agyapong is in response to accusations and threats he made against certain individuals including President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, which were captured in a viral video circulating on social media and mainstream platforms.

Kennedy was said to have acted on false information given to him by his chief of staff and Campaign Manager, Kwame Owusu.

The NPP has expressed its commitment in addressing these allegations through a fair and transparent disciplinary process.

While the NPP acknowledges that the majority of voting centers experienced a smooth election process during the Special Electoral College Election held on August 26, 2023, it also acknowledges that isolated incidents occurred at certain locations.

The party strongly condemns such incidents and reaffirms its dedication to maintaining the integrity and fairness of the electoral process.

The NPP expresses its gratitude to all stakeholders who contributed to the successful execution of the election.

The collaborative efforts of individuals, organizations, and institutions such as the Presidential Elections Committee, the Electoral Commission, the Ghana Police Service, media partners, aspirants, delegates, supporters, and the wider public are appreciated.

The party also congratulates all aspirants and their supporters for their responsible conduct and adherence to the election guidelines, rules, and regulations.

The NPP said it remains steadfast in its commitment to democratic values, accountability, and the highest standards of conduct.

The party is confident that the disciplinary process will be conducted transparently, impartially, and with fairness.

By Vincent Kubi