S.O. Herbal Hospital Supports Statesmen Peace Walk 2024

The second edition of the Statesmen Peace Walk has received a major financial bost From S.O. Herbal.

Scheduled for November 27 next year, the 5km walk primarily seeks to promote peace ahead and during the 2024 General elections, is in collaboration with Afra Media Consult and Akoma Productions.

CEO of S.O. Herbal Hospital – Dr. Sophia Asi Ocansey said at the sponsorship signing agreement ceremony “No peace is considered too bad, and no war is pleasant. If there is any time we need peace as a country, it is ahead of our general elections, so when Afra Media and Akoma Productions approached us we deemed it prudent to come on board.”

She added “We are supporting with an undisclosed cash, but we believe it will go a long way to support a worthy cause.”

Afra Media Consult CEO, Afra Kwaku Ofosu Harrison pointed out ” We thank S.O. Herbal Hospital for this gesture, indeed, it will help us push the agenda of preaching peace with our walk. It is our second edition, the second edition is the S.O. Herbal Statesmen Walk, and we promise to deliver a top notch event.”

Activities lined up ahead of the event include a donation to a yet to be named orphanage, a courtesy call at the presidency (Jubilee House), a visit to former presidents John Agyekum Kufuor, John Mahama, National Chief Imam Sheikh Osman Sharubutu, free health screening at S.O. Herbal Hospital, Sarpeiman, among other activities.