Ken Ofori-Atta Cries To Stay On

Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta has expressed his readiness to turn the country’s economy around since the future looks bright.

He wants Ghanaians to give him the chance to bring back the economy on track than calling for his head.

According to him, he has been going through excruciating pains in the managing of Ghana’s economy.

Per an interview shared on Joy FM’s social media handles, the Minister is heard stressing that the managers of the economy understood the task at hand, saying that they were dealing with incessant challenges and taking cognizance of the available resources.

“Just to assure you that you have a finance minister who has gone through all the pains and aches and nobody can really come and say we don’t understand what we are doing.

“The question is what resources do we have and how we are going to deploy them in the nation that we have in very difficult circumstances but being very confident that the nation is purposed for greatness and we are blessed to have the opportunity to lead where we are going,” Ofori-Atta added.

“Let me assure you all that your best bet is still Ghana,” he told the gathering of Association of Ghana Industries (AGI).

This comes after majority members in Parliament called for his immediate dismissal on October 25 when they held a press conference.

The NPP MPs also want the Minister of State at the Finance Ministry, Charles Adu Biahen also relieve of his post.

They attributed the reason to the mismanagement of the economy and hard times that citizens were facing.

However, President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo intervened, pleaded with the aggrieved MPs to allow Ken Ofori-Atta to conclude initial talks with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and present the 2022 budget as well as see to the passage of its appropriation.

Immediate aftermath, the president also addressed the nation on the economic challenges and how the government intends to tackle them.

Meanwhile, the Minority Caucus has filed for a vote of censure to get Ofori Atta removed from office.

