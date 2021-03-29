Ken Ofori-Atta Gets Approval

Ken Ofori-Atta

The road is now clear for Finance Minister designate, Ken Ofori-Atta to be sworn in as a substantive minister following his approval by Parliament today.

Mr Ofori-Atta whose vetting by the Appointments Committee of Parliament travelled for two days got the endorsement of the committee members and subsequently approved by consensus. The committee recommended to the House to approve the nomination of Mr. Ofori-Atta for appointment as Minister for Finance, following deliberations on his nomination in accordance with Article 256 (1) of the 1992 Constitution and Order 172 of the Standing Orders of Parliament.

The Majority Chief Whip and a member of the committee, Frank Annoh Dompreh moved the motion for the adoption of the Appointments Committee’s report and seconded by Minority Leader, Haruna Iddrisu, who is the Ranking Member on the Committee.