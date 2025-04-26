Kennedy Agyapong Donates ₵1m To NPP

Former New Patriotic Party’s (NPP) Member of Parliament (MP) for Assin Central and 2024 contestant of the flagbearer of the party, Kennedy Ohene Agyapong, has donated GH¢1 million to the leadership of the party.

His donation follows news which suggested that the NPP is unable to pay salaries for party executives or manage the party machinery just after four months in opposition.

According to the former lawmaker, upon hearing the news he felt compelled to assist the party to overcome it financial struggles.

“When it comes to challenge. It is not only NPP; it is every party — when they go to opposition, they face financial or resource challenges,” he said. “So I came from Madagascar and I heard in the news that we’ve not been able to pay salaries and monies to workers. So I decided to come with my widow’s mite and contribution to help run the administration,” he said.

He emphasised that the party’s inability to meet basic obligations like paying staff was unacceptable, especially at such an early stage in its reorganisation.

“It is sad that we just came into opposition four months ago and we cannot run the party — which I think is not good enough,” he stated. “So my message is simple: I have come this morning with my widow’s mite as a contribution to enable you to run the party,” he said.

