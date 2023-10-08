Kennedy Agyapong Fumes With MPs, Ministers For Dumping Him After Helping Them

Kennedy Agyapong

New Patriotic Party (NPP) presidential hopeful, Kennedy Ohene Agyapong, has expressed anger and bitterness towards some ministers and MPs who have turned a request to support his bid to lead the party.

Agyapong claims that he has provided assistance to many individuals within the party in the past, but they are now rallying behind Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia instead of supporting his own presidential aspirations, virtually treating him like a leper.

In an interview, Agyapong stated, “I am very very bitter. Especially those who are not ministers that I have helped. My wife tells me to try and control the rage. I am very bitter.”

He further explained that some MPs have been threatened with the possibility of facing competition if they do not support a particular candidate.

Agyapong specifically mentioned MP for Bibiani-Anhwiaso-Bekwai, Alfred Obeng-Boateng, stating that he had personally provided assistance and campaigned for him in the past.

However, the Assin Central MP claims, Mr Obeng-Boateng is now actively campaigning against him.

Agyapong expressed his disappointment, saying, “I campaigned for him in Bibiani; I am not afraid of him, Alfred Obeng. I left his place at 1am for this man to tell me that I didn’t know how to talk. I can never forgive that guy.”

Agyapong described certain MPs within the NPP as ingrates and expressed deep disappointment in the way they are treating him, despite his past assistance and support.

He stated that forgiving them would be a challenging task and that their actions will have consequences after the party’s primaries contest scheduled for November 4, 2023.

The Assin Central MP also expressed his dismay over the actions of MPs who are actively discouraging delegates from voting for him, including Obeng-Boateng.

Agyapong said, “I went there to campaign for this MP to win and this man picks up a phone and calls delegates and says don’t vote for Ken Agyapong, vote for number 2 on the ballot. For this man to say I talk recklessly, I can never forgive that guy.”

He also mentioned that that most of the ministerial appointees in the Ashanti region got their jobs through his intervention but today, they have turned their backs against him, wondering what has gone wrong.

As if that is not enough, he has sent his anger on the party executives, especially in the Central Region, warning and daring them. He was heard saying on live radio that “I’m daring Chairman Kutin and his regional executives, I’m going to give them a showdown …if they misbehave and Dr. Bawumia wins in Central Region again, they’ll see what will happen in 2024…you better give me 100% in Central Region or l make you dance kpanlogo.”

Agyapong’s grievances and disappointment towards MPs and ministers who have not supported his presidential bid highlight the internal divisions within the ruling NPP.

As the party approaches its November 4, 2023 primaries, it remains to be seen how Agyapong’s anger and bitter feelings will impact his campaign and support within the party.

By Vincent Kubi