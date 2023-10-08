Ghana Missing In Top 10 African Countries With Lowest Crime Rates

In a recent report released by the Global Initiative Against Transnational Organized Crime, Ghana could not make it to the top 10 African countries with the lowest crime rates.

The report aims to shed light on the state of crime across the continent and highlight the countries that are successfully maintaining low crime rates despite the global rise in criminal activities.

According to the report, São Tomé and Príncipe, a small island nation, has secured the second spot with the lowest crime index in the world.

This accolade highlights the country’s efforts in ensuring security and safety for its citizens and visitors alike. It is a remarkable achievement for São Tomé and Príncipe, which is known for its unmatched natural beauty and cultural diversity.

The report emphasizes that crime poses a significant threat to Africa’s realization of its full potential. The continent offers diverse experiences, ranging from the vast savannas of the Serengeti to bustling metropolises like Lagos and Johannesburg. However, the existence of crime hampers Africa’s progress and development.

The Global Organized Crime Index 2023, on which the rankings are based, reveals a concerning trend of increasing organized crime worldwide.

A staggering 83% of the global population lives in high-crime areas. In contrast, the proportion of individuals living in low resistance to organized crime has significantly decreased, with only 62% of the world’s population enjoying favorable conditions compared to 79.4% in 2021.

Despite this alarming global trend, some African countries have managed to maintain low crime rates. São Tomé and Príncipe’s impressive achievement is evidence of this.

However, several other nations also made it onto the list of the top 10 African countries with the lowest crime rates.

Rwanda, which ranked 29th globally, secured the second spot among African countries, followed by Seychelles (35th), Lesotho (39th), Comoros (40th), Eritrea (41st), Cabo Verde (52nd), Namibia (53rd), Botswana (54th), and Mauritius (56th).

The methodology used in the Global Organized Crime Index involves assessing a country’s vulnerability to organized crime as well as its potential to withstand it. Factors such as the size, reach, and influence of illicit marketplaces, the makeup and influence of criminal actors, and resilience-building components are taken into consideration. The lower the index, the lower the crime rate.

Ghana’s exclusion from the top 10 African countries with the lowest crime rates serves as a reminder that there is still work to be done to combat crime and ensure the safety and security of its citizens. It is hoped that Ghana and other countries facing similar challenges will intensify their efforts to address the root causes of crime and implement effective strategies to reduce crime rates in the future.

The report has been described as an important resource for understanding the state of crime in Africa.

By Vincent Kubi