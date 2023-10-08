We’ve No Link To UTV Invasion – NPP

Ghana’s ruling New Patriotic Party has denounced the invasion of U-TV studios on Saturday night by some individuals claiming to be sympathisers of the party.

In a press statement released on October 7, 2023 signed by Richard Ahiagbah, NPP Communications Director said the party condemned the action of the miscreants, adding that it has no link to the invasion.

It is reported that the individuals went to the studio to raise a protest against the United Showbiz programme.

The party apologised to UTV, the programme team and the public, stating that the right of citizens to free speech is a cardinal value.

The party further called on citizens to make formal complaints rather than going to media houses to interrupt in their work.

The Ghana Police Service are currently investigating the matter.

Meanwhile, following the complaint by the Despite Media Group and the Ministry of Information, the police arrested 16 persons in connection with the invasion of the U-TV studios. The individuals are currently assisting with investigations.

Read the full statement below:

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

October 7, 2023

The ruling New Patriotic Party has distanced itself from the invasion of U-TV studios by some miscreants on Saturday night.

The party condmemed action of such persons after saying it has no link to the action.

It has come to the attention of the leadership of the New Patriotic Party an unfortunate incident that occurred last night at UTV involving some sympathisers of the NPP who went to the studio to raise a protest against the United Showbiz programme.

We wish to state forcefully that the said act was not sanctioned by the party, and we apologise unreservedly to UTV, the programme team, and the general public.

The right of citizens to free speech is one of the cardinal values of our party, and we are committed to its advancement. The proper way for anyone to express any concerns over any programme by any media house would be to make a formal complaint.

Advancing in numbers to interrupt the work of any media house is unacceptable, and we condemn it.

The Ghana Police Service is currently investigating the matter, and the party intends to cooperate fully with the investigators to deal with the matter expeditiously.

Richard Ahiagbah

National Communications Director

NPP

BY Vincent Kubi