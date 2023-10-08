5 Suspects Detained In Mohbad’s Death Case – Police

The Nigerian police have identified and detained five suspects in connection with the tragic death of the late singer, Ilerioluwa Aloba, popularly known as Mohbad.

The 27-year-old rising star passed away under mysterious circumstances on September 12, sending shockwaves through the music industry and his fanbase.

Among the suspects is Feyisayo Ogedengbe, an auxiliary nurse who has been identified as the prime suspect in this heart-wrenching case.

The Lagos State Commissioner of Police, Idowu Owohunwa in a press briefing, provided chilling updates on the ongoing investigation into the circumstances surrounding Mohbad’s demise.

According to the police commissioner, Ms. Ogedengbe allegedly administered a cocktail of highly potent injections to the singer at his residence on that fateful day.

These injections included Tetanus Toxoid, paracetamol, and Cetrazone, which led to an immediate and severe reaction in MohBad, including vomiting, goosebumps, and convulsions.

The investigation has revealed that Ms. Ogedengbe was unqualified to perform nursing duties and administered these injections in an unsuitable, non-clinical environment, marking her actions as grossly negligent and ultimately leading to the tragic outcome.

In addition to Ms. Ogedengbe, another suspect known as Spending is under investigation for allegedly inviting an unqualified nurse to administer the potent medication, which subsequently triggered the reactions leading to MohBad’s untimely death.

Ibrahim Oluwatosin Owodunni, known as Primeboy and described as a childhood friend of MohBad, was also implicated in the case.

A physical altercation between the two friends at an event on September 10 resulted in MohBad’s injury, ultimately contributing to his tragic passing.

Furthermore, Sam Larry, whose real name is Samson Balogun, has been arrested for alleged complicity in the singer’s death, as well as in relation to viral videos involving bullying and assault.

Similarly, popular singer Abdul-Aziz Fashola, widely known as Naira Marley, has also been detained over similar allegations.

The investigation is now focused on determining the full extent of each suspect’s involvement and holding them accountable for their actions.

The Nigerian music industry and fans of MohBad anxiously await further developments in this heart-wrenching case.