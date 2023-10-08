NDC Holds Parliamentary Primaries In 5 Outstanding Constituencies On October 28

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) has announced that it will hold parliamentary primaries in outstanding five constituencies on October 28 and 31, 2023.

The constituencies include Gomoa Central in the Central region, Amenfi East, Tarkwa Nsuaem, Evalue Ajomoro Gwira in the Western region, and Akontombra in the Western North region.

According to a statement signed and issued by the General Secretary of the NDC, Fifi Fiavi Kwartey on Saturday, the party has instructed the Regional Chairmen to put in place necessary mechanisms for the smooth holding of the primaries and to report any challenges they encounter.

The nomination will be open from Friday, 6th to Saturday, 7th October 2023; submission of forms will be from Tuesday, 10th to Wednesday, 11th October 2023. Vetting of the candidates will take place on Saturday, October 14, 2023, while an appeal will be made on October 16, 2023.

The primary for the Odododiodioo constituency in Accra will be held on October 31, 2023, due to the final funeral rites of the late Ga Manye.

The NDC has called on all members of the party in the affected constituencies to participate actively in the primaries to choose their parliamentary candidates for the 2024 general elections.

By Vincent Kubi