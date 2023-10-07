Bawumia Donates To Kumasi Children’s Home

As part of activities marking his 60th birthday the Vice President, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia has donated assorted food, drinks, toiletries and other items to the Kumasi Children’s Home.

In lieu of his annual birthday lunch with cured lepers at his home in Accra, Dr Bawumia has also sent bags of rice and other items to the inmates of the Weija Leprosarium to help them celebrate his special day.

Accompanied by 2nd Lady Samira Bawumia, the Vice President handed over several items including rice (100 bags), sugar (20 bags), diapers (50 packs), toothbrushes (20 boxes), toilet rolls (20 packs), detergents (100 packs), oil (20 boxes), tinned tomatoes (10 boxes), water (150 cartons), assorted drinks (200 cartons) and a large variety of biscuits.

As well, to mark 60 years of life, Dr Bawumia donated Ghs 60,000 to help in the running of the Home and pledged to provide a Coaster bus and also serve as a Patron.

“Everyone needs some form of help, but in my opinion, those with the most need are these children in orphanages, who are here through no fault of theirs. That’s why I chose to spend my birthday with the children in this Home, as I am here in Kumasi on my birthday,” he explained.

“Every year I spend my birthday with the vulnerable in society, so you can be sure that if God gives me life, this is not the last time you will see me or hear from me on my birthday,” Dr Bawumia pledged.

The manager of the Kumasi Children’s Home, Mabel Amponsah expressed appreciation for the almost 90 children at the institution, some with disabilities, noting that Dr Bawumia’s decision to spend his birthday with vulnerable and abandoned children is a clear indication of his love for humanity.

“As you have shown us love and care on your special day, we pray that your dreams and desires will be met. We ask the Almighty to grant you your heart’s desires. We will continue to pray for you.”

Earlier in the day, Muslim and Christian clerics offered prayers and pronounced blessings on Dr Bawumia, wishing him long life and success in his quest to lead the NPP and eventually Ghana.