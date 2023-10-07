Ghana Economic Growth Better Than Expected, $600m Disbursement In November – IMF Boss

In a recent interview, Kristalina Georgieva, the Managing Director of the International Monetary Fund (IMF), has praised the economic progress of Ghana and expressed optimism for a possible $600 million disbursement in November.

Georgieva acknowledged the substantial improvement in Ghana’s economic standing over the last month, citing the country’s successful implementation of the recent $3billion IMF support package.

Ghana is currently undergoing its inaugural programme review, with the conclusion scheduled for November.

This review aims to assess the country’s adherence to the conditions and targets set by the IMF.

Despite facing some challenges, such as debt defaults, Ghana has made significant strides under the IMF program and is now showing positive signs of economic stability.

Georgieva also addressed the progress made by other countries, such as Zambia and Tunisia, that have faced similar difficulties.

She advised Tunisia to take prompt measures to strengthen its economy, while stating that immediate restructuring might not be necessary.

In relation to Ghana, Georgieva emphasized the importance of the upcoming $600 million disbursement, which will play a crucial role in fostering confidence in the country’s economic stability.

She expressed strong hope that the disbursement will take place in November, as Ghana’s improved economic position and performance warrant further financial support.

Overall, the positive outlook expressed by the IMF Managing Director indicates Ghana’s significant progress in overcoming economic challenges and sets the stage for continued growth and stability.

By Vincent Kubi