Sunyani Traditional Council Applauds Bawumia

The acting President of the Sunyani Traditional Council, Nana Kwaku Sarbeng II, has expressed his admiration for the Vice President of Ghana, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, complimenting him as a “fine, fine gentleman” for his exemplary conduct in both personal and national affairs.

Nana Sarbeng II conveyed his appreciation during the reception of Dr Bawumia, who was attending the official One Week events in honour of the late Nana Bosoma Asor Nkrawiri II, the Paramount Chief of the Sunyani Traditional Area. Although the council has yet to inform the government about the chief’s passing and the funeral arrangements, Dr Bawumia took the opportunity to visit the chiefs and offer his condolences while undertaking his nationwide engagements with NPP delegates in preparation for the party’s upcoming Presidential Primaries.

The acting President of the Sunyani Traditional Council remarked, “Since I have known Dr Bawumia, I have never seen him insult or attack anyone. I have never seen him even angry. He is a fine, fine gentleman, and I strongly hope that his prayers and wishes will be granted.”

Nana Akosua Duaa Asor Sika Brayie II, the Paramount Queen mother of the Sunyani Traditional Area, and other members of the council also commended the government for the ongoing developments in the region.

They urged Vice President Bawumia to stay focused and assist in fulfilling the promises made to the Ghanaian people.

Accompanying Vice President Bawumia were Ignatius Baffuor Awuah, Member of Parliament for Sunyani West and Minister for Employment and Labour Relations; Kwaku Agyemang Manu, Minister for Health and MP for Dormaa Central; Justina Owusu Banahene, Bono Regional Minister; and various party and government officials.

Nana Nkrawiri II, who ascended to the throne on March 17, 1980, was born on Friday, May 31, 1946, and passed away at the age of 76 in July 2022.

The Sunyani Traditional Council’s commendation highlights the positive impression and respect Vice President Bawumia has garnered through his dedication and demeanour while serving the nation and engaging with local communities.

By Vincent Kubi