Kennedy Agyapong Joins Napo’s Campaign

KENNEDY AGYAPONG, the Assin Central Member of Parliament (MP), has proven to be a man of his words as he makes good his promise of supporting his friend, Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh, aka Napo.

He was spotted campaigning with Napo, the New Patriotic Party (NPP) running mate on Thursday morning.

Kennedy Agyapong, who contested the NPP presidential polls and lost, once said he would only campaign for the NPP if Napo is nominated as the running mate.

Fulfilling his firm promise, the Assin Central lawmaker joined Napo to campaign at Asante Akyem North, Asante Akyem Central and Bosome Freho on Thursday.

Clearly, Kennedy Agyapong’s presence alone intensified the already energised campaign of Napo, who has been visiting traditional leaders in the country.

Scores of enthusiastic supporters of the NPP were seen following Napo’s campaign team as they cheered them on to do their best to retain political power this year.

According to the people, they have seen the massive transformation that the NPP administration has brought in eight years.

Napo and Kennedy Agyapong, who are both experienced politicians, used most part of the tour walking on foot, shaking hands and chatting with the excited people.

Napo’s Speech

Napo, later in a radio interview, described the NPP as a national political party, which accommodates everybody, irrespective of their background or status in life.

Tracing the history of the United Party (UP), where the NPP traces its roots from, he disclosed that chiefs from the North, Volta, Accra and Ashanti formed the party.

According to him, he has been touring the palaces of some prominent chiefs lately to seek their wise counsel and support because they (chiefs) owned the NPP.

“I have visited Torgbui Sri, Akwamu, Kete Krachi, Kwahu, Akuapim, New Juaben, Ga Mantse, Sekondi, Yendi, Denkyira and others because the NPP is for them,” he disclosed.

Napo, also said his boss, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, the NPP presidential candidate, respects the revered chiefs so the party would continue to consult the chiefs.

He indicated that Dr. Bawumia is ready and determined to work assiduously as president to ensure growth in the country, and urged the electorate to vote massively for the NPP flagbearer.

FROM I.F. Joe Awuah Jnr., Kumasi