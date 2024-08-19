NDC Poses Danger To Ghana’s Future – Kennedy Agyapong

Kennedy Agyapong and Napo during a recent campaign tour

THE OPPOSITION National Democratic Congress (NDC) has been described as a great threat to the future of the country so the citizenry should reject them on December 7.

The Member of Parliament (MP) for Assin Central, Kennedy Agyapong, who made the above remarks, urged the electorates to retain the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in power.

According to him, the NDC and their leader, ex-President John Mahama, has no credible plans to transform the country so the electorates should reject them once again.

The outspoken legislator particularly warned that if the NDC, mistakenly, is handed a political power, they would damage the future of the youth with their bad policies.

“The alternative is dangerous for the future of the youth of this country”, Kennedy Agyapong declared whilst addressing NPP members at Bosome Freho in the Ashanti Region last week.

This was when the Assin Central lawmaker joined the campaign team of his friend and NPP running mate, Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh, popularly known as ‘Napo’.

Continuing, Kennedy Agyapong said it’s only the NPP who has the wherewithal to introduce better plans and programmes to accelerate the country’s growth so they should retain power.

“Ghanaian youth, it’s only the NPP that can help you take your destiny into your own hands”, he admonished and added that the NPP should stay in power to ensure stability in the state.

“I’m pleading with you to vote massively and retain the NPP in power for Ghana’s stability”, Kennedy Agyapong pleaded, noting that the country has benefited from the NPP in 8 years.

According to him, parents and guardians have money in their pockets now because of the introduction of the free Senior High School (SHS) policy, which was spearheaded by Napo.

He, therefore, appealed to Ghanaians to continue to pray fervently for Dr. Bawumia and his running mate, Napo, so they could win the polls and continue with the NPPs good works.

“Pray for Dr. Bawumia and Napo as well as the NPP leadership in general so that our country would remain on the path of growth”, Kennedy Agyapong said “Ghana develops under NPP”.

FROM I.F. Joe Awuah Jnr., Kumasi