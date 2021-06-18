‘Kennedy Agyapong never transported Cocobod staff to Dubai ‘

Management of the Ghana Cocoa Board (COCOBOD) has dismissed a report by Herald that Member of Parliament for Assin Central, Kennedy Agyapong, airlifted some of its officials to Dubai for his 61st birthday.

According to COCOBOD, the report by Herald titled: ‘Ken Agyapong Flies Cocobod officials to Dubai for his birthday party’ was false.

In a rejoinder, Cocobod said “Again, the Chief Executive whose picture was used alongside Hon. Ken Agyapong on the front page of the newspaper has been in Ghana, and at work at the time the supposed party took place.”

Below is the rejoinder

RE- KEN AGYAPONG FLIES COCOBOD OFFICIALS TO DUBAI FOR HIS BIRTHDAY PARTY

The attention of Ghana Cocoa Board (COCOBOD) has been drawn to a headline story with the above-mentioned subject in the Friday 18th June, 2021 edition of the Herald Newspaper as well its online news portal.

COCOBOD wishes to correct the erroneous reports that some officials of the Board were sponsored by the Member of Parliament for Assin Central, Hon. Kennedy Ohene Agyapong to Dubai to attend his 61st birthday party.

We categorically deny that officials of the Board including some staff of the Procurement Department were sponsored to the said party.

Again, the Chief Executive whose picture was used alongside Hon. Ken Agyapong on the front page of the newspaper has been in Ghana, and at work at the time the supposed party took place.

We however wish to state clearly that, no party agent has been recruited to the procurement department as alleged by the Herald.

We urge the general public especially our cherished stakeholders to disregard the inaccurate information put out by the Herald which are all aimed at undermining the progress made by the Board in recent years.

