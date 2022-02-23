Kennedy Agyapong’s Rants Shake Tik Tok MP Adwoa Safo To Delete Account

Kennedy Agyapong

Member of Parliament (MP) for Assin Central, Kennedy Ohene Agyapong appears to have sacked the MP for Dome-Kwabenya Constituency, Sarah Adwoa Safo from social media.

The vociferous MP’s continuous rant about a week now against his baby mama’s supposed move to sabotage the party and government in Parliament has compelled her to delete her TikTok account.

On two different radio stations in Accra, Kennedy Agyapong descended heavily on his former lover.

Speaking on GTV Breakfast on February 21, 2022, Kennedy Agyapong believes that Adwoa Safo’s demands to be made Deputy Majority Leader over cabinet minister means that there is something wrong with her. “She has failed in life for demanding to be made Deputy Majority Leader before she comes to Parliament”, he blasted.

He asked that Adwoa Safo’s seat should be declared vacant, saying that “Her absence from Parliament for more than 15 days could declare her seat vacant, while she continues to dance on TikTok”.

However, barely 24 hours after being accused of sabotaging government business in parliament and neglecting her cconstituents than to engage in fanciful activities on social media, Adwoa Safo has taken down her TikTok account with over 13, 000 followers after posting three videos of her dancing and singing.

TikTok is an app known in China as Douyin and is a video-focused social networking service which hosts a variety of short-form user videos, from genres like pranks, stunts, tricks, jokes, dance, and entertainment with durations from 15 seconds to three minutes.

By Vincent Kubi