Kenpong Academy Boy Gets Satellite Call Up

Kwadwo Poku

Kenpong Football Academy’s enterprising striker, Kwadwo Poku, has been invited to the camp of the National U-20, Black Satellites, to continue their development preparations at the Ghanaman Soccer Center of Excellence at Prampram.

The in-form striker is among the 23 players selected by the technical handlers of U-20 to commence training at Prampram as part of GFA’s Youth Development agenda.

Kwadwo Poku has been sensational in goal scoring for Kenpong Academy in the Central Region Division Two League where his side emerged as Champions in Zone Seven. He has scored some crucial goals to help Kenpong Academy qualify for the middle league in the Central Region.

No wonder his exploits has caught eyes of coaches Karim Zito, Samuel Boadu and Issah Amadu, who is the Equipment Officer.

The National U-20 team is expected to play a series of friendly matches to put them into good shape after failing to qualify for next year’s Africa Youth Championship as well as the FIFA U-20 World Cup.

Striker Kwadwo Poku is happy with the opportunity given to him. He has promised to give out his best to the team whenever he is called to duty.

