Kotoku Royals Gain Premiership Status

Officials and players of Kotoku Royals

The Akyem Oda-based Division One side, Kotoku Royals in the Eastern Region have secured promotion to the Ghana Premier League.

This is the first time the team is joining Premier League from the National Division One League Zone Three.

The promotion follows their goalless drawn game against Tema Youth on Sunday afternoon in their match day 30 clash.

Ghana National Division One League promoted clubs 2021/2022 include; FC Samartex 1996, Oda Kotoku Royals and Tamale City.

Meanwhile, the Member of Parliament for the Akyem Oda Constituency, Alexander Akwasi Acquah, has congratulated the management, technical team and the playing body of the Akyem Oda Kotoku Royals, for qualifying into Ghana’s Premier League.

He addressed supporters who had excitedly gathered in their numbers at the Oda Stadium to welcome the gallant Royals home.

The MP stated that history had been made and the dream of Kotokuman has become a reality.

He was particularly excited as he had forseen this dream a long time ago, even before he decided to contest the parliamentary elections.

“I knew the extent to which the economy of Akyem Oda and its environs will be rejuvenated, should our football team qualify into Ghana’s Premier League,” he stated.

“That was the backbone upon which I decided to associate myself with the team at a time when no one believed in their efforts,” he told the excited supporters who had waited into the night for the team to arrive at about 9:00pm.

The MP had given cash rewards to the playing body after winning each game in the last season.

Although the rewards scheme did not achieve the anticipated aim at that time, the MP did not give up or relent in his efforts.

Sunday’s carnival was attended by thousands of supporters, some of whom had been with the team at the Tema Stadium and had followed them to Akyem Oda to partake in the qualifying celebrations.

This, the MP said, justifies any investment he had made to encourage the team to press on to this stage.

He promised that the support base will be well organised to ensure that the team stays in the Premier League forever.

BY Daniel Bampoe