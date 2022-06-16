Nigerian Sex Workers Flood Koforidua

Some girls suspected to be Nigerians have taken over the streets of Koforidua, the Eastern Regional captial to engage in commericial sex business at night.

These girls are allegedly being trafficked by an agent from Nigeria to Ghana under the pretext of securing them decent and well-paying jobs.

Their ages range from 16 years and above.

They besiege a brothel at popular spots and joints in Koforidua to engage in the sexual activities at night.

They reportedly charge from GHC30 for a short time and GHC300 for spending the night at the home or hotel of their clients.

According to a report by Starr FM, the girls of about 70 in number have been camped at Bula Spot and Little Ben shoe facilities where the owners of these two places rent out to the sex traffickers to accommodate their victims and use the same as brothels.

The victims are forced to sleep during the daytime and work at night when clients solicit sexual intercourse in exchange for cash.

These two brothels located in the heart of Koforidua have many cubicles where these trafficked girls sexually satisfy their clients at varied fees ranging from Ghc30 per round of sexual intercourse.

The traffickers do not allow the victims to be taken away by clients, however, one may be allowed under the special arrangement of paying at least GHC300 plus GHC50 for a bouncer who will police the victim to wherever she will be taken to.

Meanwhile, the Eastern Regional Vice-Chairman of the Association of Nigerians, Christian Ofor in reactions to this development narrated that one of the trafficked girls recently escaped but the Koforidua District Police Command failed to take her statement hence the victim stormed out of the police station and went to Accra.

However, he is appealing to the Ghana Police Service to arrest the kingpins involved in trafficking young girls and send them back.

BY Daniel Bampoe