Kotoko Fans Celebrate League Victory In Canada

Ali Maradona

KUMASI ASANTE Kotoko’s latest league victory will be celebrated in Toronto, Canada, on Saturday at 10am.

A group of dyed-in-the-wool Kotoko supporters in Toronto have planned to mark the ‘sweet’ victory in a grand style.

The Kotoko supporters would organise a big get-together on the day, where the attendants would feast and wine.

Alhaji Ali Maradona, a known Kotoko supporter who is now living in Toronto, is among the event organisers.

He told DAILY GUIDE SPORTS that Kotoko is a big brand, with huge following in Ghana and across the globe.

“We have uncountable number of Kotoko supporters in Canada and we want to celebrate our league victory here.

“All roads in Canada will lead to Toronto this Saturday as we will eat and drink to mark our latest league victory,” he disclosed.

Ali Maradona said the Asanteman Association of Canada and other groups have also been invited to the event.

He noted that Kotoko supporters in Toronto would also mark the club’s next birthday in August in a grand style.

The get-together is being organised by Alhaji Ali Maradona, Kwaku Tawiah aka ‘Milo’ and Edwin.

FROM I.F. Joe Awuah Jnr., Kumasi