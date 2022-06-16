Sarkodie, Gyakie For Afrobeats Festival In Germany

Sarkodie

Celebrated Ghanaian rapper Michael Owusu Addo, known in the world music scene as Sarkodie, has been invited to perform at one of the international music festivals dubbed “Afrobeats Festival” in July.

The “Afrobeats Festival” is scheduled to take place in Berlin, Germany, on Saturday, July 9 and Sunday, July 10, 2022.

BEATWAVES gathered that Sarkodie will perform alongside award-winning artiste Stonebwoy and afrobeat act Gyakie.

Sarkodie, who took to his official social media page to announce the event, pledged to thrill the people of Berlin with intriguing performances of some of his hit danceable songs.

He wrote, “What’s good Germany!! I’m performing at the first ever Afrobeats Festival in Berlin on July 9th! Join the movement and get your tickets athttp://eventim.de/afrobeats-festival#BePartoftheMovement.”

Sarkodie is expected to thrill music fans with songs such as Ofeetso, Happy Day, Pain Killer, U Go Kill Me, SaaOkodie No,Bogga, Can’t Let It Go, My Adivce, Gboza, Overdose, among others at the festival.

Gyakie, who is also expected to do what she knows best at the festival, will trill fans with most of her hit songs such as ‘Never Like This’, ‘Nana Nyame’, ‘Control’, ‘So Mi Mu’, ‘Whine’, and ‘Forever’ among others.

The event is being organised to celebrate African culture, empowering African artistes and giving them the platform to connect to the audience on the global music scene.

Although much has not been revealed as to which artistes will be performing alongside Sarkodie, Stonebwoy and Gyakie, BEATWAVES learnt that the event will showcase performances from some of Africa’sbest selling artistes such as Davido, Wizkid, Tiwa Savage,Ayra Starr, BNXN, Fireboy and a host of others who will rock the stage alongside Ghanaian acts.

By George Clifford Owusu