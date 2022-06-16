All Set For Face Of Ghana Beauty Show

Ofeibea

The organisers of the maiden edition of the Face of Ghana Beauty pageant reality show have announced that the official launch of the event will take place on Sunday, June 19 at the studios of the National Film and Television Institute (NAFTI) in Accra at 6pm.

The Face of Ghana Beauty reality show is a television programme to educate Africans and the global community about the diverse cultural values and heritage in the sixteen regions of Ghana and other African countries whose contribution has impacted the African continent.

The beauty reality contest is said to last for 14 to 15 weeks as each week, the contestants are given tasks to perform, which range from cultural performances to organising events and many others, with viewers voting for their favourite contestants to win the coveted title as the crowned queen of the show, a car, cash prizes and an all-expense trip to Dubai.

Chief Executive Officer and Founder, Jedidiah Aryeepah, in an interview with BEATWAVES said 32 contestants were handpicked by the audition judges to represent the sixteen regions after assessing a certain degree of power in selecting successful candidates and eliminating others.

“Two contestants will represent a region to display their diverse culture and educate their viewers on some untold stories and histories of their region. We are looking for that unique lady who will dazzle Ghanaians with her performances to be the first Face of Ghana queen 2022,” he disclosed.

According to Mr. Aryeepah, 60 per cent of votes and 40 per cent of judges’ scores will be used to evict contestants each week, hence the need for Ghanaians to start voting for their various representatives to win the car and the bragging right as the first queen for Face of Ghana.

Representatives for this year’s beauty reality show are Ama, Efya, Borewale, Obaa, Tankee, Kwansema, Akosua, Naa, Kessewaa, Yaba, Mawuena, Nita, Dzifa, Adzoyo, Titi, Kakara, Akolma, Awo, and Ofeibea.

The rest are Nhyira, Mariam, Tsotsoo, Esi, Marteke, Abena, Ama Lordina, Yaa Akuffo, Apeh, N)n3, Fati, and Dorcas.

The grand launch will be aired on Star, Adoa, and Today television and all Face of Ghana social media platforms for a global audience.

BY Prince Fiifi Yorke