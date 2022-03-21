Kenpong Consoles Kufuor Over Sister’s Death

Kenpong (far left) sitting behind ex-President Kufuor and other Apagya family members

BUSINESS MOGUL, Kennedy Agyapong, aka ‘Kenpong’, has prayed to God to strengthen the Apagya family of Kumasi over the loss of a prominent family member.

The late Rebecca Akosua Addo Dodoo, who was 92 years old, and a sister of ex-President John Agyekum Kufuor, died some months ago, but was buried on Saturday.

Kenpong, who is very popular in the country, travelled from his base in Accra to Kumasi in the Ashanti Region, to support the bereaved family in these trying moments.

The business magnate, who truly respects traditions and culture, went round the funeral grounds at Apagyafie in Kumasi to shake hands with some prominent people.

Kenpong was seen virtually on his knees as he shook hands with the Otumfuo and Apagyahene, Nana Owusu Afriyie, who is the head of the Apagya family of Kumasi.

The businessman was also seen consoling former President Kufuor, Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh, aka ‘Napo’, the Energy Minister and other Apagya family members.

Kenpong, whose popularity extends across the country, at the end of the funeral rites, was seen being followed by a crowd of mourners, who chanted his name.

The businessman, it would be recalled, shot to fame after he joined the management of two times Africa Champions, Kumasi Asante Kotoko.

FROM I.F. Joe Awuah Jnr., Kumasi